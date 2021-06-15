Beats Officially Unveils Its New Wireless Studio Buds

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The cat is officially out of the bag. Beats new wireless earbuds are here.

Back in May, the king, LeBron James, stunted all of us when he seemingly unveiled Beats’ newest product while showing off his pre-game drip and grill. Finally, the now Apple-owned company officially revealed the new Beats Studio Wireless Buds do, in fact, exist, and they will be arriving in three colors.

The Beats Studio Wireless Buds are the follow-up to the impressive Powerbeats Pro, with Beats continuing to keep that high-quality sound experience energy by providing its Beats users a new sleek, lightweight, and comfortable experience with Beats Studio Wireless Buds. In addition, the company boasts its latest wireless audio accessory will have 24-hour battery life, are sweat and water-resistant, noise cancellation and, a transparency mode, a first for a Beats product that allows you to hear the world around you without taking the buds out of your ears.

The Studio Buds are also the first Beats product to support both FindMy in iOS and Find My Device on Android to help you locate your buds via BlueTooth after you pair them to your device via one-touch pairing to both Apple and Android devices.

Beats Studio Buds will come in three colors red, black, and white, and are available to order starting today (Jun.15) for $149.99 on apple.com, with shipping beginning June 24. — Photo: Beats / Beats By Dre Wireless Studio Buds

