tessica brown forever hair

Courtesy of Instagram and Forever Hair’s website

Tessica ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Launches Hair Care Line

 

Congrats to Tessica Brown, also known as ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ on her latest business venture! Yes, Tessica has just announced she is launching her own hair care line called Forever Hair.  She currently has two products ready and available for purchase.

 

 

One product is a bottle of ‘growth stimulating oil’ that is selling for $18.00. The Second product is a  $14.00 bottle of holding spray.  Brown has reassured everyone that unlike her embarrassing incident with the Gorilla Glue, her products will not damage your hair.

 

 

 

Coi Leray Hosts Gold Room

Prince Williams

XXL Reveals 2021 Freshman Class Cover

 

Congratulations to Coi Leray,  Morray, IannDior, Lakeyah, DDG, Rubi Rose, 42 Dugg, Blxst, Pooh Shiesty, Toosii and Flo Milli.

 

What new artist do you think is missing on the cover?

 

Diva's Daily Dirt: Tessica 'Gorilla Glue Girl' Launches Hair Care Line

