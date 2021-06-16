Diva’s Daily Dirt: Tessica ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Launches Hair Care Line

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Tessica ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Launches Hair Care Line

Congrats to Tessica Brown, also known as ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ on her latest business venture! Yes, Tessica has just announced she is launching her own hair care line called Forever Hair. She currently has two products ready and available for purchase.

One product is a bottle of ‘growth stimulating oil’ that is selling for $18.00. The Second product is a $14.00 bottle of holding spray. Brown has reassured everyone that unlike her embarrassing incident with the Gorilla Glue, her products will not damage your hair.

XXL Reveals 2021 Freshman Class Cover

Congratulations to Coi Leray, Morray, IannDior, Lakeyah, DDG, Rubi Rose, 42 Dugg, Blxst, Pooh Shiesty, Toosii and Flo Milli.

What new artist do you think is missing on the cover?

