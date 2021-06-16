Politics
HomePolitics

Feel The Bern: Hillary Clinton Snubs Nina Turner And Endorses Rival Candidate Shontel Brown

Politics are not immune to pettiness. Clinton's endorsement just might be the latest proof of that truth.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE

The race to replace Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge‘s U.S. House seat in Ohio got a fresh jolt on Wednesday when Hillary Clinton offered her endorsement.

Only instead of the former Secretary of State opting to lend her support to Nina Turner, the leading candidate, Clinton decided to throw her weight behind Shontel Brown, a little-known county councilwoman who polling suggests doesn’t have even the slightest chance to win.

People are often forced to pick a side when it comes to politics. But typically, if a national political party endorses a candidate, members of the said party are expected to follow suit and do the same. And though every single Democratic state senator from Ohio’s Cuyahoga County — where Brown is the Chair of the local Democratic Party — has endorsed Turner, Clinton took a decidedly different tack.

“I’m proud to endorse @ShontelMBrown for Congress in the OH special election,” Clinton tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “Shontel made history as the first Black woman to chair her county Dem party, and she’ll work to help her state and our country recover from COVID. Join me in supporting her.”

A closer look at Clinton’s endorsement suggests that she may have chosen to support Brown because of Turner’s allegiance to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, for whom she worked as national co-chair for his 2020 presidential campaign as well as a national surrogate for his 2016 bid.

But Clinton, as some might remember, not too long ago launched a sneak attack on Sanders with  revealing comments in a documentary that included the memorable one-liner: “Nobody likes him.”

Perhaps, still feeling the Bern, so to speak, Clinton doubled down on her expressed disdain for Sanders by snubbing his loyal adviser, Turner, and instead endorsing her opponent.

It was in that context that Brown rejoiced at Clinton’s endorsement and said she was “incredibly honored.” Brown made sure to mention in a statement that she did volunteer work with Clinton’s 2016 campaign and noted that she has been “inspired by [Clinton’s] message to put women at the head of the table, finally.”

Politics are not immune to pettiness, as we have all seen time and time again. Clinton’s endorsement could very well be the latest proof of that truth.

In the meantime, Brown seemingly has a steep uphill path to winning the special election in August. Polling from earlier this month shows that Turner, 53, was enjoying support from about 50% of registered voters. Brown was the next closest candidate with 15% support.

However, 21% were undecided and could prove to be the X-factor in the election.

Notably, Roll Call reported in March that Brown is “a Fudge protégé who has the endorsement of Columbus-area Rep. Joyce Beatty and more than 100 other figures in the Democratic establishment” who “has attracted local and national attention as the candidate with the most support from the establishment.” Turner, conversely, was labeled an “occasional Fudge rival.”

As a member of Biden’s cabinet, Fudge — who served in Congress from 2008 to this year — is forbidden from making any political endorsements. But Fudge’s success at being re-elected multiple times to the Congressional seat up for grabs could mean that the voters who will ultimately choose her replacement want more of the same; something, in theory, that a “protégé” would deliver.

Turner in December signaled her intentions to run for the 11th Congressional District U.S. House seat by filing the requisite paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.

The former Ohio state senator became Sanders’ most prominent Black ally by traveling with him across the country, introducing him at rallies and helping him shape the campaign’s Black voter outreach in states like South Carolina.

Democrats Hold Unprecedented Virtual Convention From Milwaukee

Source: Handout / Getty

Her move for a Congressional run came just one day after it was announced that Joe Biden intended to nominate Fudge to be his HUD secretary-designate.

In March, Turner won a coveted endorsement from progressive New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose support arguably carries much greater political capital than Clinton’s.

Turner has an enviable wealth of political experience aside from her key involvement in Sanders’ influential campaign.

Prior to being appointed to the Ohio State Senate in 2008, Turner served as a member of the Cleveland City Council beginning in 2006.

During her tenure in the State Senate, Turner served as the minority Whip while representing the state’s 25th District. After running an unsuccessful campaign for Ohio secretary of state in 2014, she decided against seeking re-election for her Senate seat.

BernieSanders

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

In the months after Sanders suspended his 2020 presidential campaign, Turner founded a progressive-leaning PR company. The Amare Public Affairs firm could provide a glimpse of the core tenets upon which Turner will base her upcoming Congressional campaign.

“This moment in American history demands that progressive voices play a central role in the national conversation around a whole range of issues. The future is now. For too long, the voices of Black people, other people of color, women, and progressives were left out of that conversation, and our country has suffered as a result. We are living in a time when people, especially millennials and Generation Z, are demanding socially-conscious solutions from governments and corporations,” Turner said back in September. “We can build a better country and a more just society by engaging with each other in a meaningful way on the root causes of societal problems. That starts with ensuring our voice is heard from the streets of our forgotten cities to the roads of rural communities to Main Street America, and finally, to the halls of power in the public and private sectors.”

SEE ALSO:

Nina Turner, Sanders’ African American Aides Blame ‘Higher-Ups’ For Snubbing Black Voters

Nina Turner Calls For National Spotlight On Tamir Rice Case

Nina Turner/Hilary Rosen

Joe Biden Surrogate Offers 'Angry Black Women' Apology To Nina Turner After MLK Jr. Comments

10 photos Launch gallery

Joe Biden Surrogate Offers 'Angry Black Women' Apology To Nina Turner After MLK Jr. Comments

Continue reading Joe Biden Surrogate Offers ‘Angry Black Women’ Apology To Nina Turner After MLK Jr. Comments

Joe Biden Surrogate Offers 'Angry Black Women' Apology To Nina Turner After MLK Jr. Comments

UPDATE: 6:39 p.m. - Hilary Rosen issued somewhat of a followup apology after receiving major backlash surrounding her initial "angry black women" tweet regarding Nina Turner. Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign surrogate said: https://twitter.com/hilaryr/status/1235987417586335744 https://twitter.com/hilaryr/status/1235987879869829127 She added, "I’ve called Nina to apologize directly. Whether or not she takes my call, I am still humbly sorry." Original story: Joe Biden's campaign surrogate Hilary Rosen placed herself in the line of fire after attempting to correct Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign co-chair Nina Turner on comments about Martin Luther King Jr. The exchange, which became heated, resulted in an apology from Rosen that could have been kept, as she used the term “angry black women,” and was then criticized across every social media platform. MORE: Attacks Against Black Women During Political Cycles Emphasizes Lack Of Respect During an appearance on Chris Cuomo's CNN show, Thursday night, Rosen and Turner bumped heads while discussing race and politics. “Nina referenced Dr. Martin Luther King before saying that he said from the Birmingham jail that we should be concerned about white moderates,” Rosen said. “That’s actually not what Martin Luther King said.” Turner quipped back, “He did say that. How are you gonna tell me about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.? Are you kidding me?” Rosen continued to whitesplain, “What he said was, we should worry about the silence of white moderates. And what we have in Joe Biden is a man who is not silent. He has a long record and many votes in today’s world feel like the wrong thing, were the wrong thing, and he has discussed that over and over again as Bernie Sanders did on the gun votes and other things.” https://twitter.com/thedailyangle/status/1235760412735541248 Turner quickly corrected Rosen saying, “What the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was talking about, he said, it is the point that the white moderate wants things to be comfortable and instead of focusing in on the bigger threat is not necessarily the white KKK member, but more the white moderate that is more comfortable with keeping things the same and pretending like there is no tension.” At this point, the clashing between the two women intensified with Rosen telling Turner not to “use Martin Luther King against Joe Biden,” adding that Turner doesn’t “have that standing.” “Don’t tell me what type of standing I have as a Black woman in America,” Turner fired back. “How dare you! First of all, you’re dipping in something I have to say…” Rosen then accused Turner of attacking Biden, to which Sanders’ campaign co-chair replied, “I didn’t attack anybody. You’re taking it that way. Listen, don’t dip into what I have to say about the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. How dare you, as a white woman, sit up here and try to tell me what I’m supposed to feel and what I’m doing right now?” Cuomo attempted to extinguish the fire, saying to the women, “You’re in the same party. And let me tell you, you better keep that same energy when you’re up against Trump that you have against each other because he is bigger and badder than I think you guys are ready for.” Rosen later took to social media to offer an “apology” that read racist, out of touch and folks pretty much thought she should have kept it to herself. https://twitter.com/hilaryr/status/1235855523712364545 “On air thurs I said my colleague @ninaturner didn’t have standing to use MLK Jr,” unable to conceal her misogynoir, she wrote. “That was wrong. I am sorry for saying those words. Pls no need to defend me and attack angry black women. They have standing. I always need to listen more than I talk. We rise together.” Twitter sounded off on Rosen immediately. “’angry black women,’ @hilaryr has some nerve. Perhaps @CuomoPrimeTime and @CNN should stop giving plantation owners air time to spew their hateful rhetoric,” said one social media user. https://twitter.com/_SemaHernandez_/status/1235949497991258113 Another wrote, “Dear white people, the quickest way to social media purgatory is to say 'angry black women'. They about to come for you lady...” https://twitter.com/t23mil_/status/1235971465406750721 She said in a follow-up tweet, “…I have nothing but the upmost respect for Nina, her experience as a person of color, and the fight she’s waging in this election. Wake up this morning to this: I apologized + I take full responsibility. I look forward to the rest of the primary seeking common ground.” The united front that is social media are not here for Rosen and her racist tropes. SEE ALSO Val Demings VP Rumors Heat Up As 2020 Running Mate Speculation Reaches A Fever Pitch HBCU President Blasts ‘Egomaniacal’ Black College Board Members After Controversial Texas Southern Firing

Feel The Bern: Hillary Clinton Snubs Nina Turner And Endorses Rival Candidate Shontel Brown  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close