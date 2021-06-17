Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Lil Baby, DaBaby, Migos, Moneybagg Yo, & Many More Will Perform At BET Awards

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE
Moneybagg Yo Said Sum

Source: Interscope / Interscope

With the BET Awards set to air on Sunday, June 27th, the network has officially lifted the curtain to unveil the stacked lineup of performers. Set to take the stage throughout the night are Andra Day, City Girls, DaBaby, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Migos, Moneybagg Yo, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch, Tyler The Creator, and more.

Young happy African American family having breakfast at home

Hip-Hop Wired's 2021 Father's Day Grab Bag Of Gifts For Dad Is Here

8 photos Launch gallery

Hip-Hop Wired's 2021 Father's Day Grab Bag Of Gifts For Dad Is Here

Continue reading Hip-Hop Wired’s 2021 Father’s Day Grab Bag Of Gifts For Dad Is Here

Hip-Hop Wired's 2021 Father's Day Grab Bag Of Gifts For Dad Is Here

[caption id="attachment_981512" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: BraunS / Getty[/caption] Father's Day will soon be upon us and many will be no doubt scrambling to find the perfect gift for the fathers and father figures in their lives. Hip-Hop Wired hopes to aid you in your quest with our grab bag of gifts for the dad in your life, covering all aspects of Dad-ism with stuff for the outdoors, fitness tools, music accessories, and much more. If you're like us, you've definitely agonized every year around this time as to what gift the special fathers in your lives could use, especially those savvy guys who seem to have every gadget and trinket. We hope that this grab bag gift guide covers enough of a wide range for you to snag a gift that'll knock Dad's socks off. Given that many dads are working remotely, we have items fit for the home office. Of course, we can't work all day, so there are items that'll help dad unwind after a long day of being awesome in whatever field they're in. We also incorporated some pretty neat items for the dads that love the outdoors and ready to get amongst nature and enjoy the warm days and cool nights of summer. Until at least this coming Monday (June 14), we'll update this list as much as we can with fresh items and (BRIEF) reviews as we're trying to make sure folks have enough time to get the items they think will fit delivered before Dad's big day. If you happen to like anything you see, let us know about it across all our social media channels at @HIpHopWired, and be sure to check back before Monday. For now, check out the list. Keep in mind that the list is numbered but does not constitute that a ranking system is in place. [caption id="attachment_981513" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: DjelicS / Getty[/caption] -- Photo: Getty

Lil Baby, DaBaby, Migos, Moneybagg Yo, & Many More Will Perform At BET Awards  was originally published on wiznation.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close