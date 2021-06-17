CLOSE
With the BET Awards set to air on Sunday, June 27th, the network has officially lifted the curtain to unveil the stacked lineup of performers. Set to take the stage throughout the night are Andra Day, City Girls, DaBaby, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Migos, Moneybagg Yo, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch, Tyler The Creator, and more.
Lil Baby, DaBaby, Migos, Moneybagg Yo, & Many More Will Perform At BET Awards was originally published on wiznation.com