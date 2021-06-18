Jordan Brand Previews Upcoming Retro Releases Including Air Jordan XI Low IE

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s that time of the year when Jordan Brand reveals the numerous L’s sneakerheads are bound to take in the remaining months of the year. Recent history has shown that with their SNKRS app draw system, L’s will be in abundance, probably.

In the coming months of 2021, Jordan plans to drop at least 14 new retro silhouettes with many coming in brand new colorways and some in classic color blocks that made them must-haves when they released some time ago. Included in the reveal are new bangers including the Air Jordan 1 Retro Hi “Pollen” which boasts a black and yellow colorway that will have Wu-Tang Clan fans saying “Suuuuuuuuu!” and the Air Jordan VI “Bordeaux” which features the colorway of the classic Air Jordan VII “Bordeaux.”

For the women, Jordan Brand will be dropping some butter exclusives including the Air Jordan 1 Retro Hi “Seafoam” that features a sage outline over a white base and the Air Jordan 6 “Gold Hoops” that come with hoop earrings on the lace fronts. Hella creative.

Obvious omissions from the list include highly-anticipated drops such as the Travis Scott “Fragment” Air Jordan 1’s, “Lightning” Air Jordan 4’s, and “Cool Grey” Air Jordan 11’s. All of those will be grail status as soon as they hit the shelves.

But those are just a few of the numerous kicks that Jordan Brand will be dropping throughout the rest of the year. Check out pics of the rest of their reveal below and let us know which of them catch your eye and will be on your list of cops in the comments section below.

Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview [Photos] 14 photos Launch gallery Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview [Photos] 1. Women’s Air Jordan XIV Low Source:NIke 1 of 14 2. Air Jordan VI Source:NIke 2 of 14 3. Air Jordan III Retro Source:NIke 3 of 14 4. Air Jordan XI Low IE Source:NIke 4 of 14 5. Women’s Air Jordan IV Source:NIke 5 of 14 6. Air Jordan XIII Retro Source:NIke 6 of 14 7. Women’s Air Jordan VI Source:NIke 7 of 14 8. Air Jordan XII Source:NIke 8 of 14 9. Women’s Air Jordan I Hi OG Source:NIke 9 of 14 10. Air Jordan V Retro Source:NIke 10 of 14 11. Air Jordan I HI OG Source:NIke 11 of 14 12. Air Jordan XII Retro Source:NIke 12 of 14 13. Air Jordan I HI OG Source:NIke 13 of 14 14. Air Jordan I HI OG Source:NIke 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview [Photos] Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview [Photos] Jordan Brand shares its fall 2021 Air Jordan retro preview and it's loaded with heat. Whether you are still on the Air Jordan 1 wave, crave Air Jordan 3's with elephant print, have an affinity for the Air Jordan 12 or can get enough of the Air Jordan 13, there's something for you hear. Women also get plenty of their own flavors, too.

Jordan Brand Previews Upcoming Retro Releases Including Air Jordan XI Low IE was originally published on hiphopwired.com