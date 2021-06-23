Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade to Launch Proudly, Skin Care for Kids of Color

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

I am here for anything that Black on black on black, and that the new skin care line coming from Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade latest business venture that is for kids.

The nam elf the skin care line is Proudly and will cater to all children.

Proudly will be released to consumers directly this year and will expand its line in 2022. Diaper products will also be featured in the Proudly skin care line. According to the jasmine brand.com there is a funding provided for the company by Capital and Forerunner Ventures.