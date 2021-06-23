National
Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade to Launch Proudly, Skin Care for Kids of Color

I am here for anything that Black on black on black, and that the new skin care line coming from Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade latest business venture that is for kids.

Gabrielle Union x AGT Red Carpet

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Film Magic

The nam elf the skin care line is Proudly and will cater to all children.

Proudly will be released to consumers directly this year and will expand its line in 2022. Diaper products will also be featured in the Proudly skin care line. According to the jasmine brand.com there is a funding provided for the company by Capital and Forerunner Ventures.

“As we continue to work on new endeavors together, our goal is to always center our work around being the change we want to see while championing diversity, equity and inclusion. With Proudly, we’re proud to have a range of products that caters to the unique skin care needs of children of color that are so often overlooked in the mass market.”

They also spoke on so many melanated kids with unique skin properties, that they wanted to cater to this particular category of kids.

Are you looking forward to Proudly dropping?

