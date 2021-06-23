feature story
HomeFeature Story

Tamir Rice’s Mom Blasts Shaun King, Calls Him ‘A White Man Acting Black’

Samaria Rice was reacting to the embattled social justice activist and journalist publicizing details of a recent conversation they had.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE
Samaria Rice and Shaun King

Source: Getty Images / Getty

Tamir Rice‘s mother used no uncertain terms when addressing Shaun King in a recent social media post that called him out for sharing the details of a recent conversation they had.

Samaria Rice, mother of a 12-year-old boy gunned down in 2014 by police in Cleveland within seconds of seeing him — is already an outspoken critic of social justice activists who she says are “chasing clout.” She doubled down on that sentiment on Tuesday by putting King on blast in an Instagram that questioned everything from his integrity to his race in response to the activist and journalist publishing an episode of his podcast that apparently included too much information for her liking.

She began the post with a simple question — “Why do you think it’s so important to tell folks we had a conversation? — before going on to say that King is trying to attract attention to himself instead of the social justice causes he purports to cares so much for.

Referring to reports that King allegedly embezzled thousands of dollars by exploiting her son’s name, Samaria Rice also revived criticism of King’s fundraising practices that came under fire when a 2015 Washington Post article couldn’t account for $60,000 in online donations.

“Personally I don’t understand how you sleep at night,” Samaria Rice added. “I never gave you permission to raise nothing.”

She went on to say her “cop and donut conversation” with King included “all lies” from him.

“Please stop thinking we’re on the same page,” Rice wrote. “As a white man acting black you are an imposter that can not be trusted.”

After repeating her plea for the Department of Justice to reopen an investigation into Tamir Rice’s murder, she punctuated her post by writing: “You are a selfish self centered person and God will deal with you White man.”

The episode in question, posted on King’s website on Tuesday, appears to be deactivated and was not listed among the previous “Breakdown with Shaun King” podcast installments, all of which were still active.

Samaria Rice in March offered some scathing criticism of several high-profile social justice activists, calling them “ambulance chasers” and publicly accusing them of exploiting controversial killings of Black people for financial gain. Also in March, Rice and Lisa Simpson, the mother of Richard Risher, a teenager killed by police officers in Los Angeles, called out King and other social justice activists in an open letter for not giving them “anything substantial for using our loved ones’ images and names on their flyers.”

And just last month, Rice made it a point to say that she had never met King.

“I ain’t never talked to Shaun King a day in my life,” she said in an interview with New York magazine. Shaun King raised all that money [for Tamir] and sent me a $60,000 check. I ain’t know Shaun King from a hole in the wall.”

The allegations that King was lining his pockets at the expense of Black death have dogged him for years.

In 2019, King, in the name of transparency, released a fundraising report that he said showed “every single penny I’ve raised since” the Black Lives Matter movement took off following Michael Brown‘s police killing in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014.

In response to King’s report, DeRay Mckesson — who once worked closely with King before they had an epic falling out that played out on Twitter years ago — implied King stole money from an organization called Justice Together.

“To date, it is not clear that Shaun filed the appropriate taxes for Justice Together, as there is no 990 form available for public review from the IRS website,” Mckesson wrote.

The families of Nia WilsonPhilando CastileTerence Crutcher and multiple other people killed in recent years, however, vouched for King. The family of Botham Jean has also had nothing but glowing words for King.

SEE ALSO:

‘We All Failed Her’: Tamika Mallory Responds To Samaria Rice’s ‘Chasing Clout’ Accusations

Tamir Rice’s Mom Reflects On His 18th Birthday As She Continues Fight Against His Killer

Police killings 2020

111 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

111 photos Launch gallery

111 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 111 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

111 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 11:28 a.m. ET, June 3, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple fatal shootings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict. Most recently, law enforcement in San Jose, California, released the video footage of Demetrius Stanley's fatal shooting, a 31-year-old Black man who was killed on May 31, Memorial Day. Police claim they were conducting surveillance on Stanley's home related to an armed robbery Stanley was reportedly involved in earlier this spring. Law enforcement officials say Stanley approached the officer's unmarked vehicle and pointed his gun at the cops who were in plainclothes. Stanley's family and supporters say that Stanley was protecting his home and family members after police failed to ID themselves in the unmarked vehicle, parked outside of his home. Community members have marched in the streets asking for transparency and accountability. https://twitter.com/blackoutreachsj/status/1400112940661964800?s=20 Stanley's name joins a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including but certainly not limited to: Tamir RiceBotham Shem Jean; E.J. Bradford; and Michael Brown. But two of the most recent names that can tragically be included in this deadly equation are Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his new book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

Tamir Rice’s Mom Blasts Shaun King, Calls Him ‘A White Man Acting Black’  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close