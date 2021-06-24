Black Women Are The Blueprint: SZA, Yung Baby Tate & More Bring Back 90s Hairstyles

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A viral tweet of supermodel Bella Hadid sporting a popular 90’s hairstyle circulated Twitter earlier this week, and it made us remember all of the Black women who started the trend to begin with. Fans remember similar trendy 90’s updos on the likes of Halle Berry and the late Natalie Desselle in B.A.P.S. Some of our mothers and aunties wore the same hairstyles from updos to popularized French rolls all throughout our childhoods. We have great news! Black women are bringing these styles back in a major way.

The influence Black women have had on fashion, beauty and culture trends is evident. Social media users are quick to remind these major fashion houses of their lack of inclusion when who reproducing these trends on runways and throughout international campaigns.

Similar to the Black TikTok users who are on strike from the platform, their White counterparts are profiting from Black creators time and creative energy. It is painful to watch, but we are here to remind you of the girls who should be celebrated for the looks that were created by the Black community. Imitation is certainly a form of flattery, but the least the fashion and beauty industries could do is include the originators.

The Black women we love bringing back these popular hairstyles are some of music’s biggest entertainers like Sza. The “Love Galore” singer effortlessly slays both a red and black 90’s inspired look.

The queen of the 90’s is dancer and social media star Yung BBQ. She is often seen online serving the timeline with 90’s nostalgia. BBQ’s recent hairstyles are a whole vibe.

Artist Yung Baby Tate is proving that she is the blueprint. Her creative outfits and hairstyles are always ahead of the trend, so naturally she would have to be included in the this list.

Another artist who has recently caught our attention is Louise Chantel. She has the voice of an angel and an original style to match. She always changes up her look and most recently, she paid homage to the 1997 classic B.A.P.S.

When you see a supermodel rocking a new look on the runway, just remember the originators. Black women are the creativity while their non-Black counterparts are granted access and exposure. It’s time to pay up.

Black Women Are The Blueprint: SZA, Yung Baby Tate & More Bring Back 90s Hairstyles was originally published on globalgrind.com

