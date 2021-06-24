Crash The Bash Flyaway Contest

#Postedonthecorner
Birthday Bash 25 is less than a month away and you’re invited to attend for free 99 in the Posted On The Corner with Incognito show’s “Crash The Bash” contest presented by Polo G & Columbia Records. There are two ways to enter to win!

Listen daily at 8PM EST to get the keyword to text 71007 or fill out the form below for a chance to win a trip for you and a friend to hang out at Birthday Bash 25 in Atlanta.

