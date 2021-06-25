Former OSU Malik Harrison First Annual Football Camp for the Youth

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Shoutout to Malik Harrison the former Ohio State Buckeye is back in the capital and giving back to his community . He has created a football camp for young athletes to come come train!

The event is set to take place at Walnut Ridge High School, 4841 E Livingston, Columbus, OH 43227. Your child will participate in drills, exercises, and more. Food will be there and you can look forward to taking part in prize giveaways.

Be sure you complete the registration process MHarrison.eventbrite.com. In case I forgot to add the date, its July 10, 2021, 10a-1p, Ages 6-13. Bring your game faces and lets have a good time.

Will your child be attending the football camp?