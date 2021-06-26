Lauren London’s First PUMA Capsule Collection Is Rooted In Authenticity Just Like Her

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lauren London and PUMA have finally released their highly-anticipated collaboration, “Forever Stronger”, and we must say it’s fire! Featuring a new take on the classic PUMA suede shoe plus a t-shirt and hoodie, the capsule collection is inspired by the actress’s personal story, her hometown of Los Angeles, and, like Lauren, is rooted in authenticity. The collaboration marks Lauren’s first individual collection with the sneaker brand after appearing in multiple tributes and campaigns for Nipsey Hussle and The Marathon Clothing.

For Lauren, the “Forever Stronger” collection has a special place in her heart as the collaboration allowed her to be completely herself. “Puma was really amazing to work with,” she told ESSENCE. “It’s a very respectful work environment. They allow me to be myself and they give me the creative freedom to do what I want. They feel like more of a family than a business partnership—I just love them.”

Retailing from $30–$75, the collaboration remains true to Lauren’s cute-casual style, with the addition of a “Forever Stronger” stamp on the heel of the classic PUMA suede sneaker. The shoe also features a co-branded tongue tag, leather tongue, and collar linings, and a white midsole. And in tribute to Lauren’s long-time love, the late Nipsey Hussle, the collection’s white tee and black hoodie feature a tiny blue heart on the sleeves, a small detail that reminds wearers of the love and strength the Without Remorse actress has. “When people wear any item from Forever Stronger, I want them to know it’s an embodiment of me,” she explained to ESSENCE . “I want them to instantly feel empowered.”

You don’t always have to be super strong. It’s okay to say, Today is not my day , and that’s still being strong, right? Today, I’m just not feeling it . And there’s power in saying and doing that. I want more people to realize acknowledging you’re not having a good day or moment is still an act of strength.” And when it comes to empowering others, the mother of two is a pillar of just that. She’s become known for her strength and resilience, often using her Instagram to share messages of hope and good energy to those who may need it. But one thing she wants people to know is that there’s still strength in acknowledging when you’re not okay and understanding the power of softness, too. She told ESSENCE , “Today is not my dayToday, I’m just not feeling it

Lauren took to Instagram yesterday to share some of the looks from her new collection, all of which were shot around various places in Los Angeles.

,” she captioned one of the ” “My Son Kam told me he was proud of me today.,” she captioned one of the photos. “This collection and what it stands for is deeper than clothing for me. “Forever Stronger” has been a mantra for me throughout my journey with grief . I’ve been through The depths of despair but I am still here. May this collection remind you of your own divine strength ! No matter what life brings , may we all stand stronger ! I know this because I live it.

“Forever Stronger” dropped on Friday and is available on PUMA.com, at the PUMA NYC Flagship store, The Marathon Clothing Store, Shoe Palace, Champs, Foot Locker, and more.

