7 Memorable Fashion Moments From The 2021 BET Awards

It’s the day after the 2021 BET Awards and we can’t stop talking about the night’s biggest fashion moments. From Cardi B revealing her second pregnancy in Dolce & Gabbana to the City Girls’ fashion miss (we still love you JT and Caresha), let’s get into this fashion tea.

Cardi B Reveals Her Baby Bump In Dolce & Gabbana

Surprise, surprise. Cardi B is pregnant with baby number two! The Up rapper, who was nominated for five BET Awards, joined her husband and group Migos on stage to perform their new single ‘Type Sh*t’ when she revealed the celebratory news in a bedazzled mesh sequin bodysuit by Dolce & Gabbana. She completed the look with inches dripping down her back and a beaming pregnancy glow.

Saweetie’s Heavy Dress

Saweetie sauntered to the BET Awards stage in slow motion. When the stylish rapper finally reached her destination, she apologized for her tip-toed approach. “My bad y’all, this dress hella heavy,” she said with a smile. This was Saweetie’s second Dolce & Gabbana look of the night. She hit the red carpet in a vintage D&G gown, similarly worn on the runway by Naomi Campbell in 2005.

Big Latto’s Big Heels

Rapper Latto (formerly known as Mulatto) took to the BET Awards red carpet in sky high platform heels. Lotto served Jessica Rabbit vibes in this red orange gown and long gloves. Her hair was laid by Lace Assassin and her makeup by David Velasquez.

The City Girls

We appreciate the City Girls for taking fashion risks. And it’s OK to fail at those attempts from tone to tone, especially when you have a style track record as clean as JT and Caresha. Let’s just say, the Internet wasn’t feeling their BET Awards looks and the Miami duo were trending before the show even started.

Luckily, JT and Caresha gave us another look for their Twerkulator performance, rocking black and orange two-piece sets that showed off their bodacious bods and dance moves.

Taraji P. Henson Gives Us Betty Boop

Taraji P. Henson gave us fashion, hunty with tributes to iconic Black women throughout the night. From Tina Turner to Erykah Badu and even Betty Boop (the character was inspired by a Black woman), Taraji’s glam squad understood the assignment. During a segment with Method Man, Taraji channeled Erykah Badu giving us that Badu flavor we love. And at another point, she gave us a history lesson that doubled as an introduction for The City Girls’ twerktastic performance.

Zendaya Tributes Beyonce

Law Roach, ladies and gentleman! Zendaya’s stylist dug in his bag…literally. Zendaya owned the red carpet, per usual, wearing vintage Versace similar to the iconic dress Beyonce wore to perform at the BET Awards in 2003. In the words of Law Roach, “she did what needed to be done!”

Law also teased the look on Instagram, with the caption, “Paying homage to the Queen Beyoncé wearing @versace SS2003 ….. get you a stylist with a ARCHIVE!!!!”

Period.

