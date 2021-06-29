LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cardi B shocked the Hip-Hop world when she took to the BET Awards with a brand spanking new bun in the oven, and now the Bronx rapper is posing up a storm with her unborn baby.

Now that she and Offset are expecting a second child, the Grammy Award winning artist and her hubby are getting in on the whole maternity photography thing and truth be told, they came out pretty damn dope. Posing topless with an loving Offset standing behind her, a glammed up Cardi stands topless using only her hands to cover her breasts.

Praising her partner in the caption, Cardi threw cold water on any thoughts that these two would be separating anytime soon even amidst all the cheating rumors that Offset continuously provokes with his night life.

“We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes ”

Good for them. In other pics Cardi poses topless again with white body paint covering the front of her physical and lastly she and her daughter, Kulture pose as royalty with Kulture touching on Cardi’s pregnant belly.

“I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and Henny . But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will .”

These came out so good. Congratulations to Cardi and Offset.

Check out the maternity pictures below and let us know your thoughts on Cardi B’s pregnancy in the comments section.

Cardi B Goes Topless For New Maternity Pics With Offset was originally published on hiphopwired.com

