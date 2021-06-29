Diva’s Daily Dirt: Jay Z Challenges Music Lovers On Their Playlist

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jay Z Challenges Music Lovers On Their Playlist

You think your playlist are fire? Well, Jay Z is challenging any and every music lover who thinks his playlist curating game isn’t top tier! The legendary Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame rapper recently sat down with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and explained in great detail just how much Tidal has grown since 2014.

“I think in the beginning, everything was like super manual. I was making playlists, people were making playlists. We were creating content in-house as we worked on the algorithm. We built and built, and it got really good. And if you play a song now, you can pretty much just let TIDAL fly and I promise you you’re gonna find new music, new amazing music that you’ve never heard before.”

“I’ve found so many songs, my playlist game is A++. I challenge anyone out there. I see a lot of people on this call, I’m not gonna call out individual names. I’m definitely, you know, in the top-tier of playlist creators.”

“Again, in the beginning, it was a lot of content we were pushing and we did a lot of work with the engineers and now the algorithm has caught up to what we were doing,” he explained. “But we’ll always maintain a human element because that’s where it comes from.

