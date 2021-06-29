Fetty Wap’s 4-Year-Old Daughter Has Reportedly Passed Away

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to Saycheesetv, Fetty Wap’s daughter Lauren Maxwell has allegedly passed away at the age of 4. Reports have resurfaced from 2019 of Fetty’s daughter undergoing emergency surgery. No official report has come out on if this passing is, in fact, true and if so, we do not know the cause of it. Fetty’s daughter Lauren Maxwell is his fifth child. The New Jersey artist’s daughter was born on February 7th, 2017. Fetty Wap, alongside side his now ex-girlfriend Turquoise Miami welcomed their bundle of joy to the world.

Additional information coming as the story develops.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Fetty Wap & his family

