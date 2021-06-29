LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Travis Scott brand is strong. So much so some of his fans ran knocked over security barricades at the recent Dior fashion show.

As spotted on HipHopDX, Fashion Week got turned up like never before. Recently the Houston, Texas native announced that he is indeed collaborating with the luxury brand on an upcoming collection. Not only will he star in the advertising campaign for the Spring Summer 2022 menswear collection but he also helped curate all the pieces alongside Kim Jones, Creative Director for Dior Homme. On Friday, June 25 the collection was formally unveiled in Paris, France.

As expected Cactus Jack was scheduled to be at the event which caused hundreds of his fans to pull up at the festivities. While security was present there to protect all the entrances they proved to be unmatched for all the fans who grew tired of waiting to see the “Sicko Mode” rapper. After a while Travis went to the area to greet his fans causing several people to push through the barricade. Luckily Scott had his Nikes on and ran back to the entrance without injury.

The Dior show took place in a lively decorated space with sand, exaggerated animal fossils and more accents that aligned with the Cactus Jack theme. This experience not only unveiled a co-branded t-shirt that featured the late great Pop Smoke, but also debuted new Travis music including a track that featured Westside Gunn and James Blake.

You can see a clip from the Dior menswear show below.

Photo: Gary Miller

Travis Scott Fans Bumrush Security Barricades At Dior Fashion Show In Paris [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

