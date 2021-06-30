According to NBC4i, Since Ohio changed reporting systems in March of this year, new deaths from the coronavirus are reported twice a week, usually Tuesdays and Fridays. The Ohio Department of Health notes on its dashboard that a date’s death count is considered preliminary until 14 days afterward.
Tuesday’s release showed 28 deaths that happened over several dates, but none on June 13.
With more than 14 days passed, June 13 is the first date in more than a year with zero deaths after its data is no longer considered preliminary.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Win a Trip to Birthday Bash During the ‘Crash The Bash’ Flyaway Contest
- WATCH: Music Business Mondays with Juicy J
- Win $250 Dollars Cash From Power
- Follow These Post Pandemic Rules Or You’re Getting Kicked Out The Fourth Of July Cookout
- Silly Ass News: ‘Flintstone House’ In CA Stays + New Advancements In…Astronaut Laundry?
- Phylicia Rashad Addresses Backlash From Tweet Rejoicing At Bill Cosby’s Prison Release
- ‘I Am Completely Out Of Breath’: Bill Cosby Accusers Express Shock, Anger At Abrupt Release From Prison
- Ohio Reports It’s First Day with No COVID-19 Deaths
- Eviction Moratorium Extended in Columbus
- ShotSpotter Technology Expanded in Columbus
- Rachel Brooks Is One Of The Black Women Behind Instagram’s New Tool That Supports Black Businesses
- JT Shuts Down A Fan For Editing Her Photo: “I’m Beautiful, I Don’t Need To Edit Myself”
- Bill Cosby Walks Free After Pennsylvania Supreme Court Vacates Sexual Assault Conviction
Ohio Reports It’s First Day with No COVID-19 Deaths was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com