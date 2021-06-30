Eviction Moratorium Extended in Columbus

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4I, The Centers for Disease Control ban on evictions was set to expire Wednesday, but the agency has extended it for a fourth and final time, giving renters one last month to catch up on their rent or make other plans.

The true impact of the policy in central Ohio is hard to tell, with lawyers with Legal Aid saying the policy has directly stopped 40 evictions in Franklin County since it was announced last September.

Those same lawyers said the fact that the moratorium on evictions even existed actually helped bring landlords and tenants together.

The moratorium allowed tenants and landlords to agree on payment plans or negotiate compromises instead of going through the eviction court process, where the results may have been more one-sided.

