New York City Twitter vs Cleveland: Viral Tweet Sparks Backlash

The City of Cleveland was just minding its own business, not bothering a soul – then wham – shots fired at the place we call home. The culprit? Someone hiding (safely) behind the keyboard of New York City’s official Twitter account.
|| RELATED: NYC Government Twitter Account Takes a Shot at Cleveland ||
|| RELATED: The Haunted House Restaurant Prepares Cleveland Debut With Exclusive Event July 8 ||
Listen New York, we can’t help it if your weather has been grey, gloomy and downright unpleasant lately. Take it up with your mayor, perhaps. With that said, no hard feelings… everyone has haters. But the next time you make a post like the one below, it may be a good idea to keep The Land out of it.
As you can see, it didn’t take long for the clap backs to begin. Cleveland loves Cleveland, a lesson that the The Big Apple’s social media account quickly learned.
The Latest:
- Win a Trip to Birthday Bash During the ‘Crash The Bash’ Flyaway Contest
- Win $250 Dollars Cash From Power
- #Justice4Ariel: A Black Mom Who Is Partially Blind Claims She Was Tased, Forcibly Stripped By Police
- Could Nipsey Hussle’s Accused Killer Eric Holder Get Off Due To Mental Illness?
- Juicy J on New Music, Battling Drug Addictions, Megan Thee Stallion, Producer Tag Origin & More
- A Black Woman Says Her Nail Salon Refused Service Because Of Her Weight ‘I Was Humiliated’
- Cardi B Shows Her Excitement For Her Growing Baby With EXTRAvagant Nail Art
- Love for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in Trouble?
- Anti Hazing Bill Passed by Gov Mike DeWine, Collins Law
- 5 Things You Should Know Before You Consider A Big Chop
- White Supremacist On Video Calling NJ Neighbor The N-Word Blames His Racism On Being Drunk
- Celebs Like Jordyn Woods & JT Rock These Feathery Bottega Veneta Sandals And Prove They’re The Perfect Addition To Your Summer Wardrobe
The Very Best Twitter Reactions To K. Michelle's New Face
The Very Best Twitter Reactions To K. Michelle's New Face
1.
1 of 20
I’ve been staring at that K Michelle photo for the past 5 mins and I still can’t find K Michelle in that photo pic.twitter.com/35e2VgCvkb— RoRo 🇯🇲🦚 (@thesaintromane) June 9, 2021
2.
2 of 20
K. Michelle’s Face ID: pic.twitter.com/9Yo2wudwBO— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) June 9, 2021
3.
3 of 20
Is it just me or does K Michelle and her new face look like Moniece Slaughter 😅 pic.twitter.com/gvIb2DYXC8— Gossip Girl ✨☕️🤍 (@xoraveen) June 9, 2021
4.
4 of 20
Me staring at K Michelle's new face pic.twitter.com/WLG5Mbv3fm— still First Lady Moe (@flawl3ssNBr0wn2) June 10, 2021
5.
5 of 20
Idk who this is.....but she’s fine though 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/KNJT0SHBad— Gerald Johanssen (@Chaun_Larae) June 9, 2021
6.
6 of 20
Same person?! 😳 pic.twitter.com/TjYFgd63yI— Nia (@NolaDarling24) June 9, 2021
7.
7 of 20
Supposedly this 👇🏾is K Michelle but I'm convinced this is Khloe Kardashian on another new face trying to get Tristan back pic.twitter.com/PiZxvyxmCJ— Lashanda Walker (@majesticbeauty5) June 10, 2021
8.
8 of 20
The #kmichelle I know.....— Joan MayaWilkes Clayton-Childs (@MsBoop_) June 10, 2021
Idk who this other lady is yall posting. pic.twitter.com/4Nob6aHuny
9.
9 of 20
Me looking at K. Michelle new face pic.twitter.com/3mVaxTRnSu— Alizé (@WhoaDere_Semaj) June 10, 2021
10.
10 of 20
Yall not boutta seriously sit in my face and try to tell me this k.michelle ✌🏽 bye https://t.co/wFzKybZ6vz— Thicky Minaj🦋 (@vidajayy) June 10, 2021
11.
11 of 20
I know K. Michelle’s facial features change often, but I personally love her new face. pic.twitter.com/XZYgf1O5pK— kiki. (@JustOneKi) June 9, 2021
12.
12 of 20
K Michelle's new face looks good af...who she went to? pic.twitter.com/xoGmtcSJBo— OT Genesis Looks Like a Ninja Turtle (@JamSaidThat) June 10, 2021
13.
13 of 20
K Michelle said her and Moniece Slaughter have the same birthday, so now they're gonna have the same face https://t.co/uwr8VN3Mdi— Astra zenigga🌈 (@thazunique) June 10, 2021
14.
14 of 20
Y’all really expect me to believe that’s K. Michelle…? pic.twitter.com/Yh3vYAEmhC— My Heart Will Gwan (@KevyD_) June 9, 2021
15.
15 of 20
every face k michelle had ate i’m sorry pic.twitter.com/BR7Nj8F8Wi— otf m. 🦅 (@ltsmirry) June 9, 2021
16.
16 of 20
Twitter with K Michelle right now. pic.twitter.com/eHVcVGKUVk— Ragnar (@unfucwitable89) June 9, 2021
17.
17 of 20
Y’all joking about K Michelle meanwhile I’m tryna see if her surgeon & makeup team accept AfterPay because ME NEXT PLZ 🎉 pic.twitter.com/8cLjPO2kEC— The Nostalgia Queen ➐ 👸🏽 (@Snow_Blacck) June 10, 2021
18.
18 of 20
Nah. That ain’t K. Michelle.....nope. pic.twitter.com/N3RyosBOMP— BeeJay (@BeeRayJones) June 9, 2021
19.
19 of 20
I’m literally looking at this pic like... pic.twitter.com/XqKfpogiVQ— Rance the Royal 🤴🏾 (@RanceRob) June 10, 2021
20.
20 of 20
Everybody under this tweet pic.twitter.com/9Lvy4zkUMD— DeSean Gooden (@deseanskii) June 10, 2021
New York City Twitter vs Cleveland: Viral Tweet Sparks Backlash was originally published on wzakcleveland.com