Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Give Us Major PDA During Their Romantic Baecation

Things are heating up for Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan this 4th of July weekend and no, we’re not talking about the weather!

The “Creed” actor and social media influencer have been soaking up the sun on a romantic island getaway all weekend long and have been keeping us up to date on their whereabouts via Instagram stories. On Saturday night, Harvey took to the ‘Gram to share some steamy snippets of the couples’ baecation while giving us all major FOMO. While their exact location is unknown, wherever they are looks lavish and perfect for a weekend getaway for two.

While having a romantic dinner, the 24-year-old Harvey showed a quick glimpse of her and her bae. She wore a patterned button-up top that was left partially unbuttoned at its top portion. She kept her curly hair natural and pulled all over to one side and topped off the look with a pair of shiny gold hoops.

She also shared a video of her boyfriend relaxing at dinner as well. The 34-year-old actor was all smiles in the snap as he rocked a light brown collar shirt paired with minimal jewelry.

And then there was this morning when Harvey shared a video of the couple spending a day at the beach. For beach day, she opted for a leopard-printed bikini and accessorized it with several gold necklaces and gold hoop earrings. MBJ, on the other hand, opted for a floral print button-up top and gold-rimmed sunnies. It was in this video that the couple turned their PDA up a few notches as they shared an adorable kiss while she held the camera steady to capture every moment, sending the Internet into a whirlwind.

We know that's right!

The duo sparked relationship rumors last November and has been photographed together several times ever since. Although usually private about relationships, Jordan told People that with Lori, he was excited about announcing his relationship to the world. “I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on. I am extremely happy,” he explained.

He then went on to express his comfortability with the industry now that he’s reached a certain age. “I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we’re in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work.”

We love to see it!

