Love for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in Trouble?

Earlier this year we learned of the adorable and super cute couple Rihanna, and A$AP Rocky have been dating for some time. In an interview with GQ magazine A$AP did mention that Riri was the love of his life, and aded the words “my lady” letting the world know that she was his prize.

Now rumors as swirling around that there may be trouble in paradise as Rihanna posted cryptic comment under a post.

Celebrity stylist Farren Jean Andrea’s posted on the gram, a post that reads

“if you aren’t happy single, you won’t be happy taken. happiness comes from drugs, not relationships.”

Rihanna left a comment,

“If I was a paragraph”

This of course sent fans asking questions that maybe her and ASAP were not working out.

Who really knows what it means except for the woman that post did so lets just leave it to her!! Hopefully the coulee are doing fine, because they are super cute together.