Could Nipsey Hussle’s Accused Killer Eric Holder Get Off Due To Mental Illness?

Many have been hoping for a conviction in the death of rapper Nipsey Hussle since his murder back in March 2019, but now it’s looking like the mental health of his accused killer, Eric Holder, is being brought into play and possibly change the overall direction of his conviction.

Hollywood Unlocked reported on the news a few days ago, stating Holder’s new lawyer is saying his client has a long history of mental illness. Deputy Public Defender Aaron Jansen is set to replace Holder’s previous lawyer, prosecutor Christopher Darden, who had a prominent role in the infamously-unsuccessful prosecution of O.J. Simpson.

See below to read what he said exactly, via HU:

“A lot of the work was done by my predecessor,” Jansen told the Daily News after the hearing. “Hopefully, by the end of the year, maybe early December, we can go to trial.”

“He does have a significant mental health history,” Jansen added. “One of the things affecting him [in March 2019] was that his mother had just passed away. He was pretty despondent.”

At the end of the day, we along with the rest of the world just want to see Nipsey Hussle’s death be rectified, at the very least by making sure his killer is brought to justice. Whether or not that person is Eric Holder has yet to be legally determined, but we’ll let the facts in the case, and on the street, speak for itself.

Let us know your thoughts on this. Does Eric Holder’s history of mental illness play a part in his alleged murder of Nipsey Hussle? Sound off!

*Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Christopher Darden represented O.J. Simpson instead of prosecuted him. It has since been fixed.

