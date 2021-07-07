Watch: Missy Elliott Puts On Her Director Hat For City Girls “Twerkulator” Video

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s time for the Twerkulator! City Girls are back with a summer anthem thanks to this viral sensation. The Miami rap duo dropped off a visual for the long-awaited single “Twerkulator” directed by the queen of music videos, Missy Elliott herself.

The highly-anticipated Mr. Hanky-produced single finally hit streaming platforms in May after clearing the classic Afrika Bambaataa and Soulsonic Force genre-bending song “Planet Rock.” Hanky has produced a series of viral hits within the last few years including Lil Duval’s “Smile (Living My Best Life)” and Col. Loud’s smash radio hits “California” and “On The Way.”

Now, he joins the City Girls with a song that essentially spread like wildfire before it was even released. Fans created a dance for “Twerkulator” long before the video was even created.

The video begins with a word from director Missy Elliott as innocent city-goers run amuck in front of a staged cityscape, “This is an emergency. This is not a test. Everyone please take shelter immediately. The twerkulators have already invaded Twerk City and you don’t have much time.”

Elliott urges onlookers to, “run for cover motherf***as!” Naturally, the video truly begins with a close-up of one of the dancer’s butts hovering over the city. A montage follows with dancers twerking and people in a disarray. JT and Yung Miami open their scene in an all pink MCM room with outfits to match as JT begins her verse into the catchy hook.

“When I do my dance,” JT exclaims as the two rappers attempt a choreographed dance.

There were several noticeable product placements throughout the video from their brand partnership with Icon Swim, Kaleidoscope miracle oil drops and Ciroc. We’re not mad at it. Get your money honeys!

The best part of the energetic video came from the talented “twerkulators.” Some of the dancers let loose on foot, a few on skates, and some masked in MCM from head to toe. There is no question the video had direction from Missy with its’ obvious nod to the dance community.

Alongside dropping the summer smash hit, the City Girls have been busy gracing the cover of i-D Magazine’s June issue and blessing fans with an unforgettable performance of “Twerkulator” at the 2021 BET Awards.

Check out the official City Girls “Twerkulator” video. Share your thoughts with us below.

