Diva’s Daily Dirt: Drake Spotted On A Private Dinner Date

Drake Spotted On A Private Dinner Date

Now I am not sure if you all were privy to the rumors about Drake dropping Certified Lover Boy last night at midnight and obviously it wasn’t true because the lover boy himself was spotted on a date at Dodger Stadium.

An ABC reporter randomly spotted the ‘In My Feelings’ rapper while flying over Dodger Stadium while the stadium was completely empty. It appears like Drake was with Johanna Leia. Leia is the mother of Sierra Canyon High School basketball player and UCLA commit Amari Bailey, a teammate of LeBron James’ son Bronny James.

The pair haven’t confirmed anything publicly yet but have been spotted hanging out recently and together at her son Amari’s basketball games at San Fernando Valley High School.

The dinner date was set up with a white tablecloth, roses, candlelight and their own personal bartender.

Stop Pressuring Her To Release Her Own Music

Nicki Minaj took to IG Live to reveal her collab with new comer Bia on her latest club banger, ‘Whole Lotta Money.’ Bia was actually at Nicki’s house and joined her live as Nicki proceeded to explain how the two linked up in the first place:

“I kept on hearing this song, and I was like ‘I love that song!’ I kept on saying I loved this song. So I go and look into the artist that did the song, and I was just gonna DM the girl and say ‘Yo, I love your song. Keep doing your thing.’ And I open the DM and I see [she] had been DMing me for three years. So I was like ‘Oh my gosh.’”

Take a peek at how it went down:

Listen to the remix here:

