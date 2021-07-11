LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Shark Week officially starts today on Discovery Channel!

The annual aquatic event always brings us some interesting perspectives on the lives of these sharp-toothed creatures, and this year is set to be extra special with help from hosts William Shatner, Brad Paisley, the cast of “Jackass” and the forever hilarious Tiffany Haddish.

Of course, Tiffany made sure to prep us for what to expect in programming a few days ago by talking about the unpleasing act of, well, rough shark sex.

Speaking exclusively with TMZ a few days ago, the Girls Trip breakout star spoke candidly on what female sharks have to endure during intercourse. “Just the way they mate is a little out of control for me,” Haddish said with a bit of humor, going on to add, “when I saw the sharks mating, that’s when I knew God must be a man because ain’t no way in hell a woman would let this go down.”

Read a more graphic explanation by Tiffany Haddish on the carnal act for sharks below, via TMZ:

“Its a wrestling situation! There’s wrestling going on, then the male shark wraps his tail around her and gets one of those cloacas in. That’s why they have two, so they can get at least on [in].”

In the midst of her excitement and possible fear, Tiffany actually confuses a cloaca, which is a female shark’s reproductive organ, with that of claspers, which is what the pair of reproductive organs on a male shark are called.

Overall it sounds like a pretty intense experience, which Tiff even jokingly says was “violent as hell” and even “traumatized” the comedic actress. “I went to counseling,” she says, again possibly as a joke, going on to comically add, “After watching it, I was like, ‘Ah! I been there – I know what that’s like.’” Ouch!

Enjoy Shark Week on Discover Channel, and peep Tiffany Haddish’s hilarious hot take on rough shark sex below:

Tiffany Haddish Gives A Hot Take On Rough Shark Sex In Preparation For “Shark Week” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

