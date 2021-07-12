According to NBC4i, A nine-month-old child is unharmed after the child’s father arrived at a Columbus hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon on the city’s east side.
According to Columbus Police, a 23-year-old man walked into a local hospital at approximately 4:07 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, his child in the vehicle he was driving.
Officers initially responded to the area of Brice Road and I-70 at approximately 3:52 p.m. for a report of a black car shooting at a silver car. When officers arrived, they did not find a shooting victim.
The victim was treated and released in stable condition. The child was returned to its mother.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- 12-Year-Old Missouri Girl Dies After Car Swept Away Into Floodwaters
- Model Monday: Winnie Harlow Says It’s An ‘Honor’ To Follow ‘In The Footsteps Of Naomi Campbell’
- Social Media Goes Off On Prince William’s Highly Questionable Support Of Black Soccer Players After Meghan Markle’s Mistreatment
- Columbus: Man Shot While Driving Car With Child
- Rep. Jim Clyburn Wants Voting Rights Protected. Filibuster Be Damned.
- Ciara And Russell Wilson Sport Matching Gucci Outfits On Vacation In Italy And We Are Living!
- Toya Johnson Takes The Bonnet Debate To The Next Level By Rocking Her Silk Bonnet In Public
- Angela Simmons Showed Off Her Killer Curves During The Matte Collection’s Fashion Show At Miami Swim Week
- Sha’Carri Richardson Looked Stunning At This Year’s ESPY Awards
- This Year’s Miami Swim Week Was Full Of Black Girl Magic Thanks To BFYNE And Models of Color Matter
Columbus: Man Shot While Driving Car With Child was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com