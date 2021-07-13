It’s Columbus Burger Week, Here’s Where to Dine for Only $6

Who knew it but Columbus has a Burger Week! And several restaurants around Columbus are offering their delicious burgers for only $6! Burger Week will go on now through July 18th at participating restaurants around town and is being sponsored by the Ohio Beef Council.
Participating restaurants in the Columbus metro include;
- Bru Burger Bar, 691 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville
- Columbus Brewing Co., 2555 Harrison Rd., Columbus
- Brothers Bar & Grill, 477 N. Park St., Columbus
- GasWerks, 487 N. Park St., Columbus
- Zaftig Brewing Co., 119 E. 5th Ave., Columbus
- Burger IM, 3744 Fishinger Blvd., Hilliard
- Hoof Hearted Brewing, 850 N. 4th St., Columbus
- FlipSide, 3945 Easton Station, Columbus
- North High Brewing Co., 1288 N. Park St., Columbus, and 56 N. High St., Dublin
- Marshall’s Restaurant & Bar, 1105 W. 1st Ave., Grandview Heights
Burger lovers are encouraged to download the Burger Week Passport. And if you get three or more passport stamps this week, you will be entered to win an “Ultimate Grill Out” gift card valued at $250. Download your passport and get more information here.
