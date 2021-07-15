Britney Spears Gets Granted to Hire a New Lawyer for Conservatorship

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This is good news, Britney Spears still has a fighting chance at removing her father who has been in charge of her conservatorship.

The world all witnessed the Hit Me Baby One More Time singer begging to the courts to be in charge of her own life, body, finances, and so much more. According to the shade room she is looking to press charges against her father citing conservatorship abuse.

A judge, Brenda Penny, did hear out Britney yesterday, where the singer says she is looking to remove her dad altogether.

According to Variety she has been granted to hire her own lawyer. Her lawyer #MathewRosengart, who was present during the court hearing and said in Britney’s defense, “This is not working. What is supposed to be at the heart of this has been lost. There is a real question as to why Mr. Spears does not voluntarily step down today.” Rosengart proceeded to ask, “Is he here for financial reasons?

Do you think things will workout in Britney favor?