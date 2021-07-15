According to NBC4i, Columbus police were called to an apartment on the 300 block of S. Chase Avenue on reports of a shooting around 12:49 a.m. Thursday.
They say they found the victim, 28-year old Kenneth Elliott III suffering from a gunshot wound.
Elliott had been shot by his live-in girlfriend, then ran to a next-door neighbor’s apartment where he collapsed, according to police.
Police say responding officers had to help the victim to the medic on scene because the suspect refused to put down her gun.
Arrested and charged with felonious assault was 25-year old Lanisha A. Carter.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Columbus Woman Arrested for Shooting Boyfriend was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com