LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Nicolas Cage revealed the moment he realized it could work with his wife Riko Shibata. Let’s just say it wasn’t the most conventional, “love at first sight” moment you would have imagined.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Cage discussed the moment he met Shibata at the premiere of his latest film Pig. The two met in Japan and the actor reveled in her beauty telling ET, “I thought she was stunning when I met her. We had a lot in common.”

The two made it official in a Las Vegas ceremony last February. Cage and Shibata made their red carpet debut at the premiere most recently.

The unusual part of their union and when the 57-year-old actor realized she was the one was when he learned of Shibata’s love for animals.

“She likes animals, too, so I asked her, ‘Do you have any pets?’,” Cage continued professing his adornment for his newly-wedded wife.

Here is where the love story gets a bit strange:

Cage continues telling ET correspondent, Lauren Zima, “And she said, ‘Yes, I have flying squirrels.’ She had two sugar gliders… I thought, ‘That’s it. This could work out.’”

People say once you find someone you can be your entire self around, you have discovered true love. Even when you find someone as weird as you, that’s when you know you have found the one. Safe to say, Cage is in love!

Cage and Shibata’s appearance at Tuesday’s Pig premiere was the first public outing since their wedding in February. The actor was elated to take a photo with his beautiful wife.

“I’m quite excited to take a picture with her,” Cage gushed of his wife, who wore a black gown to the event.

See photos of the couple below:

Nicolas Cage Reveals This Strange Thing Made Him Fall In Love With His Wife was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Power 107.5: