Wizards Bradley Beal Ruled Out For The Tokyo Olympics

Washington Wizards’ All-Star Guard Bradley Beal has been ruled out to play with Team USA in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. First being reported that he was out temporarily for health and safety protocols has now been made permanent.
Beal has played in the first 3 exhibition games in Las Vegas against Nigeria, Australia, and Argentina before the official games begin on July 25th. The lessons he’s taken from legendary Coach Popovich, have been shown through those games. Although we won’t be able to see him play in this year’s Olympics, we’re proud of him for representing Team USA and the Washington Wizards. Checkout some of Beal’s highlights from his time on the team after you watch this adorable video of Beal’s two sons having the time of their lives with Jason Taytum’s son.
Gregg Popovich Referred To Bradley Beal As Thick, #NBATwitter Has Field Day With Quip
How Coach poppovich was looking at Bradley Beal in practice.... pic.twitter.com/01kqPbPhJZ— What Klay Say?... (@Dream_Sportsfan) July 8, 2021
Bradley Beal when he hears coach pop called him thick. pic.twitter.com/9puJkd6UcZ— At The Buzzer (@AtTheBuzzer1) July 8, 2021
Greg Popvich meeting Bradley Beal for the first time! 🍑 pic.twitter.com/cWIiwW9qXx— 2 Inch Deebo (@YeezyDeebo) July 8, 2021
Bradley Beal trending partially cause him and Tatum grew up together mostly cause Pop called him thick— jw (@_JoeWil) July 8, 2021
Spelled it wrong https://t.co/Yl6hvcA9mB— David Rosenberg (@davidrosentweet) July 8, 2021
USA TODAY REPORTER: “Coach Pop, could explain just how thick Bradley Beal is.”— IG: MorrisChesthair (@Everything_On_M) July 8, 2021
Coach Pop: pic.twitter.com/ujPzYhIXmp
Bradley Beal reading Pop calling him “thick” https://t.co/RaNneul6L0 pic.twitter.com/CEpwIFTha7— JzoSports (@JzoSports) July 8, 2021
“Team USA coach Gregg Popovich surprised at how 'thick' Bradley Beal is.” pic.twitter.com/XCMWCH9eQg— COOKIES HOOPS 🍪🏀 (@CookiesHoops) July 8, 2021
