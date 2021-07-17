Power Premiere Weekend ft. Pop Smoke

This weekend Power 1075/1063 is hitting you with the exclusive heat from Pop Smoke’s new album “Faith”! Tap in on our IG or let us know below what you think of Pop’s new album
Hip-Hop Reacts To The Death Of Pop Smoke Via Twitter
R.I.P to my man Pop Smoke, No sympathy for winners. 🕊God bless him pic.twitter.com/5ZFa5ILUzl— 50cent (@50cent) February 19, 2020
Made it out of Canarsie and STILL.. super sad. RIP to #PopSmoke— Joshua Kissi (@JoshuaKissi) February 19, 2020
OMG. RIP Pop Smoke man, what the hell.— Navjosh (@Navjosh) February 19, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss @StevenVictor
RIP Pop Smoke. The world is crazy man. Full of jealousy and hate. Find your happy and go ghost on the world. Never give them too much information. Keep to yourself and your space!— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) February 19, 2020
R.I.P Pop Smoke 🙏🏾❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/tsPUKCa1l5— Banks (@MsBanks) February 19, 2020
Dawg... freaking Pop Smoke? Wow come on man. This is getting CRAZY— Deion Sanders Jr (@DeionSandersJr) February 19, 2020
This Pop Smoke situation just got sticky.— Oxtailnextdoor (@ThatDudeMCFLY) February 19, 2020
Too much hate in this world man, for what though? 🤦🏽♂️ RIP Pop Smoke— Justin Robinson (@5Alive_) February 19, 2020
Saddened to hear about Pop Smoke, Condolences to his family, friends and everyone at Victor Victor Music.— KC (@KarenCivil) February 19, 2020
Streets full of haters the streets don’t love you when you make it R.I.P Pop Smoke— T Wayne from the 9 (@TIONWAYNE) February 19, 2020
* Checks to see why Pop Smoke trending.... *— 𝕂𝒾𝚍𝕯𝗋𝟷𝖋𝚝🛸 Wet Wet (@iAmKidDr1ft) February 19, 2020
Pussy ass took his life just over materialistic things? Shit ain’t even worth taking a life over.
pic.twitter.com/YRJUetGpsn
prayers to pop smoke’s family.— Farris Hilton (@FUCCl) February 19, 2020
R.I.P POP SMOKE— pH🦕 (@AziziGibson) February 19, 2020
Nigga was just getting started.
Wow RIP Pop Smoke!! He was just getting started!! Envious people!! Sometimes success can really be your downfall which is so not fair!! Something really strange is happening in the air..everyone keeps dying unexpectedly it’s so sad 💔— #CARMEN 💔 (@LadyLeshurr) February 19, 2020
