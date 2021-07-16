LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Today (July 16) LeBron James’ highly anticipated sequel to Space Jam finally hit’s theaters and to celebrate the release, Sotheby’s has decided to auction off a piece of memorabilia from the original 90’s film that sneakerheads will immediately recognize.

Sotheby’s is currently holding an auction for the original pair of Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam” sneakers that were made for Michael “Air” Jordan himself when he was filming the 1997 cult classic film. Interestingly enough Michael never actually wore the pair and are actually in deadstock condition even though the soles have yellowed due to aging like fine wine. Made in Mike’s personal size of 13, the sneakers will come in a special wooden box which feature’s a laser-etched “Toon Squad” logo and the left sneaker boasts the John Hancock of his Airness himself.

Y’all should know that these will probably break apart should you even attempt to try them on as they are more than two decades old.

The current bid is at $60,000 with estimates going up to $150K for the final sale as these are definitely a collectors item for the hardcore Jordan fan who is balling outta control.

Would you be willing to spend that kind of money on these classic pair of sneakers? Let us know in the comments section.

Sotheby’s Auctioning Off Michael Jordan’s Original “Space Jam” Air Jordan 11’s was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Power 107.5: