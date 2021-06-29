LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

HOT 107.9 and Fathers Incorporated are looking for the best Dad and child combination to take over our Instagram account at Birthday Bash ATL 25!

Just upload a video below of you explaining why we should choose you as the next Social Media Correspondent.

One winner will be awarded two backstage passes to Birthday Bash ATL with the opportunity to be the social media reporter alongside your favorite HOT 107.9 personalities.

Hurry and submit now. The grand prize winner will be draw on Monday, July 12th!

Presented by Fathers Incorporated and Atlanta’s Number One Hip Hop Station and your official Birthday Bash Station HOT 107.9!

UPLOAD BELOW

Hey Dads! Become Our Social Media Correspondent With Your Kid At Birthday Bash ATL! was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Power 107.5: