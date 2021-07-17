Arts & Entertainment
DreamDoll Reflects On Nabbing A Lil Kim Collab At Birthday Bash 25 [EXCLUSIVE]

DreamdDoll may be from NYC but for her first-ever Birthday Bash appearance, the Bronx bombshell not only showed love to the A and made an appearance during Erica Banks’ performance of “Toot That,” she kicked it with B High inside the Artist Lounge powered by Hennessy backstage before the show and ran down a number of hot topics including working with her idol Lil Kim and more!

“My mom was crying,” DreamDoll says of the collab. “Like her being able to – she don’t collab with a lot of artists like that. So it was a big deal for her to believe in me cause that was my second mixtape, it wasn’t like an album or I had a big engine behind me. It was her believing in me and actually doing it.”

Check out the full interview up top and check out more Birthday Bash 25 content!

DreamDoll Reflects On Nabbing A Lil Kim Collab At Birthday Bash 25 [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

