The Switch Up: Lizzo Debuts New Slime Colored ‘Do!

Lizzo has changed her hair color again and as always, we’re obsessed! As the “queen of the switch up”, we can always expect something new and fun from the 33-year-old and as usual, this new look did not disappoint.

Taking to Instagram, the “Truth Hurts” singer debuted her latest hair – a gorgeous slime green ‘do that’s got everybody’s head spinning! She wore her new, green locs in loose, goddess-like braids that were long enough to touch her waistline. She rocked the half-curled half braided look with a sexy blinged-out bikini top and high-waisted jeans. She wore matching green eyeshadow to accentuate her green hair and added a few rhinestones to her eyes to really give her look a pop.

“They say the devil works hard… but my glam team works HARDER!!!” she captioned the photo set. “SLIME GREEN FOR THE DAY-YAY-YAY @theshelbyswain @iwantalexx”

Lizzo wasn’t the only one feeling herself and her new hair as fans flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “Oh I like this,” one fan commented while another simply called the beauty a “goddess.”

And in true Lizzo fashion, she put her confidence on full display when she posted a slow-motion video of herself giving us a sexy shimmy in her new look, teasing the boys who are trying to wife her according to her caption. “THESE BOYS ARE RUINING MY FAT GIRL SUMMER,” she captioned the video. “THEY TRYNA WIFE ME SEND HELP !”

She then did a quick outfit change, opting for a white crop top and high-waisted patchwork jeans. This time, she shouted out H-Town and have us more angles of her new ‘do. She captioned this photo set, “THERE WAS SLIIIIIIIIIME IN THE ICE MACHINE THERE WAS SLIIIIIIIIIIME IN THE ICE MACHINE real H-town ppl IYKYK ”

We’re loving Lizzo’s style!

Beauties, are you feeling this new, slime-green look?

