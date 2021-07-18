Naomi Osaka Rocks Oversized Blinged Out Tennis Racket Earrings For Vogue Hong Kong Cover

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Naomi Osaka continues to win, on and off the tennis court. Recently, the Olympic gold medal hopeful graced the cover of a special ‘Women in Sports’ Olympics edition of Vogue Hong Kong. For the cover photo, Osaka wore a white bustier bodysuit and a matching oversized white mesh blouse. She paired the look with large, sparkling earrings that were appropriately shaped like tennis rackets. She wore with her hair braided and pulled back into an updo that resembled a mohawk. And the best part of all – the 23-year-old was styled and photographed by an all-Black team, a rarity for the Vogue franchise.

Her whole look was created by popular stylist Law Roach with Martin-Christopher Harper on the hair and makeup done by MUA Autumn Moultrie. The photographs were shot by AB+DM. The July digital cover comes just before the tennis star is set to participate in the Tokyo Olympics, where the Japan-born athlete is set to make her debut representing her home country.

Vogue Hong Kong posted the official digital cover to their Instagram page with the caption, “#NaomiOsaka is the first of three #VogueHongKong digital exclusive stars for the Olympic ‘Women in Sports’ special.” They continued by running down Osaka’s stats, including the fact that she’s ranked number two worldwide in her sport.

The caption continued, “Osaka is currently ranked 2nd worldwide for singles in Tennis, and will be competing in the #TokyoOlympics where she will be making her debut representing Japan! At just 23 years old, Osaka is the world’s highest-paid female athlete, and also takes the time and effort to give back to the community, empowering women in sport with her initiative, the Naomi Osaka Play Academy.”

In another shot posted to the magazine’s Instagram account, we really see a close-up profile shot of Osaka’s stunning, silver tennis racket earrings. For this post’s caption, Vogue Hong Kong touched on the athlete’s fashion and beauty endeavors writing, “Osaka is not only renowned for her sporting prowess but has also made waves in the world of fashion and beauty. Her swimwear collection with #FrankiesBikinis is inclusively designed for all women, while her upcoming skincare brand #KINLO will create sun protection products for darker skin tones. And Osaka does it all in style – the star was named a #LouisVuitton brand ambassador this past January.”

Osaka also spoke to the magazine about her tennis career and the pressure that comes with performing on a global stage. “It isn’t easy,” she told the magazine. “Having so many eyeballs on you, each with an opinion about who they think you are without knowing you first. I try to surround myself with people that know me best. At the end of the day, the only opinion that matters is your own and [that of] the people close to you.”

You can read Naomi Osaka’s full interview with Vogue Hong Kong here.

Don’t miss…

Naomi Osaka Joins the Mattel Family With Her Own Barbie Doll

Naomi Osaka Switches Up Her Look With Long Silky Straight Extensions

Naomi Osaka Rocks Oversized Blinged Out Tennis Racket Earrings For Vogue Hong Kong Cover was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Power 107.5: