LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Lil Baby at Birthday Bash ATL 25 was an absolute movie! If you didn’t get a chance to catch the show live at Center Parc Stadium, check out a healthy clip from his set below…

Lil Baby At Birthday Bash ATL 25 FULL PERFORMANCE [VIDEO) was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Power 107.5: