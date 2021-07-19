The Mother of Keyshia Cole, Frankie Lons has Passed Away

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

We are sending our love and prayer to the family of Keyshia Cole, after it has been revealed that her mother Frankie Lons has passed away. The sister of Cole, Neffie has revealed on social media that their mom was in a body bag on her birthday.

Reports are spreading from a number of sites, including the jasmine brand.com and theshaderoom.com. There has been no information on the cause of death except that their mother might have passed away on her birthday.

The niece of Keyshia Cole Zayya Henderson shared the following post,

“D*** grandma Frankie the call I just got on your birthday . I was just Finna come see you this week I just talked to you happy birthday beautiful and rest in heaven”

Multiple sites are confirming this to be true…..

We send our love and prayers to the family

