Sounds About White: Capitol Rioter’s Light Prison Sentence Could Mean More Insurrectionist Leniency

The first person to be sentenced to prison for their role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has gotten decidedly less time than prosecutors asked for and what guidelines recommend, suggesting leniency will be shown to the hundreds of other Capitol rioters facing similar charges from that fateful day.
The sentencing hearing for Paul Hodgkins bore all the familiar hallmarks of white privilege, including delaying the start of his sentence following his guilty plea for obstructing a joint session of Congress, a felony.
U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss sentenced Hodgkins to just eight months in prison, nearly one full year less than what prosecutors were seeking and about seven to 13 months less than sentencing guidelines estimate should be given considering the nature of the crime. Hodgkins’ lawyer asked Moss for no prison time for his client at all.
That means Moss’ sentencing was more aligned with Hodgkins than it was with federal prosecutors.
Not to be outdone, Moss said Hodgkins wouldn’t have to report to prison immediately and instead be “allowed to self-surrender to the federal Bureau of Prisons at a later date,” BuzzFeed reported.
Moss suggested he felt some apparent sympathy for Hodgkins and said the defendant offered a “sincere” apology for his part in the insurrection.
“The court here had to consider both what I think are the extremely damaging events that occurred that day but also who Mr. Hodgkins is as an individual,” Moss said during his sentencing. “And as I think is reflected by the sentencing I imposed, I tried to strike that balance.”
More than 500 people have been prosecuted for participating in the insurrection that has also been called domestic terrorism. About half of those cases involve at least one count of the same charge Hodgkins pleaded guilty to.
Hodgkins’ sentencing could compel others facing the same charge to take the same plea deal.
Hodgkins was one of about 50 people who, after joining hundreds of others to illegally break into the Capitol, walked on the Senate floor and prevented Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election. He was holding a “Trump 2020” flag and carrying “rope, goggles, and other protective gear” while on the senate floor, BuzzFeed News reported.
Hodgkins — who must pay just $2,000 in restitution and will be on probation for two years after being released — was the first person involved in the insurrection to plead guilty to a felony charge and be sentenced to prison for doing so. But he was hardly from the first Capitol rioter to be handled by authorities with kid gloves.
Barely a week after the insurrection, a Texas judge decided that former Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Rendall Brock Jr. — who was equipped with plastic zip-tie restraints when he stormed the U.S. Capitol with the alleged intent “to take hostages” — didn’t pose enough of a threat to society to keep him jailed despite his wearing full combat gear during the attempted armed and violent coup. Brock, instead, was released to the confinement of his own home.
This is America.
SEE ALSO:
Rep. Ayanna Pressley Avoided Capitol ‘Safe Room’ During Coup Because Of ‘Treasonous, White Supremacist’ Congress Members
Capitol Police Fallout Puts Spotlight On White Supremacists Infiltrating Law Enforcement And Military
Meltdowns And Arrests: Violent White People Shocked At Being Held Accountable Over Attack On Capitol Hill
Meltdowns And Arrests: Violent White People Shocked At Being Held Accountable Over Attack On Capitol Hill
1. Riley Williams
1 of 18
NBC News: The FBI has charged Riley Williams with her role in the Capitol riot.— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) January 18, 2021
The FBI says she told a former partner that she intended to take a laptop / hard drive stolen from Pelosi's office, ship it to Russia, where a friend would turn it over to the SVR -- Russian intel. pic.twitter.com/OFW5LuABr2
2. Larry Rendall Brock Jr., retired Air Force officer
2 of 18
Retired US Air Force officer who stormed the Capitol.— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) January 15, 2021
“He means to take hostages. He means to kidnap, restrain, perhaps try, perhaps execute members of the U.S. government,” the Assistant US Attorney said.
Judge releases him to home confinement.https://t.co/YC3bxBbzut
3. Christine Priola, former school therapist
3 of 18
ARRESTED: Christine Priola, a school therapist who stormed the Capitol & got to @VP’s chair. She quit her job the day after the riot saying: I will be switching paths to expose the global evil of human trafficking & pedophilia, including in our govt & children’s services agencies pic.twitter.com/kYTsETVVWX— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 14, 2021
4. Kevin and Hunter Seefried
4 of 18
A man who carried a Confederate flag inside the Capitol last week during the riot was arrested on Thursday. Kevin Seefried was wanted by the FBI, which had sought help from the public to identify him and had widely circulated a dispatch with his photo. https://t.co/d6otE8GnXA— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 14, 2021
5. Robert Sanford, retired firefighter
5 of 18
“Robert Sanford of Chester, Pa., faces three federal felony charges including assaulting a police officer after he was allegedly identified as the person who lobbed a fire extinguisher on the west side of the Capitol, at around 2:30 pm...”https://t.co/30WFdH2MVy pic.twitter.com/qA3UwSBc98— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 14, 2021
6. Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson, North Carolina police officers
6 of 18
*2 off-duty Virginia police officers arrested for roles in Capitol riot.— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 14, 2021
*Officers Jacob Fracker & Thomas Robertson are members of Rocky Mount Police Dept.
*Both charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct & knowingly entering a restricted building.https://t.co/VwzWll06Pw pic.twitter.com/neE4ieJJ6g
7. Nick Ochs, Proud Boys Leader
7 of 18
Hawaii Proud Boys leader Nich Ochs was set free on a "signature bond," meaning he did not have to put up any money for release https://t.co/4igPwEi6xB— KITV4 (@KITV4) January 12, 2021
8. Aaron Mostofsky, son of Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge
8 of 18
BREAKING: Aaron Mostofsky, the son of a NY Supreme Court judge was arrested in Midwood Brooklyn on Tuesday morning for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riot. pic.twitter.com/MweFpdvLkX— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) January 12, 2021
9. Richard Barnett
9 of 18
From his feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk to an Arkansas jail. Here's a mug shot of Richard Barnett, who was arrested this morning and is now facing federal charges pic.twitter.com/rpSJ3BvyAm— Reena Roy (@reenaroy) January 8, 2021
10. Adam Johnson
10 of 18
The giddy Florida man caught on camera carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium during the U.S. Capitol rioting isn’t laughing anymore.— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 9, 2021
Adam Johnson, 36, was taken into custody and held on a warrant. Online records indicate he was held without bail.https://t.co/IrLBr0g96N
11. Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a. "Jake Angeli"
11 of 18
NEW: Jake Angeli has been arrested and charged. pic.twitter.com/YHjniLyrUQ— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 9, 2021
12. Doug Jensen, mason worker
12 of 18
Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
13. Derrick Evans, West Virginia lawmaker
13 of 18
NEW: West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans, who livestreamed himself entering the U.S. Capitol, has been hit with criminal charges pic.twitter.com/Ez7yY2kjoF— BNO News (@BNONews) January 8, 2021
14. Placed on "No-Fly" List
14 of 18
💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/KQsJmxg1jB— 𝙞𝙗𝙚𝙖𝙬𝙪𝙘𝙝𝙞 (@ibeawuchi) January 11, 2021
15. Placed on "No-Fly" List
15 of 18
Well if it isn’t the consequences of your actions 😒— Flight Privilege (@NoFlyListVids) January 11, 2021
Some more #NoFlyList 💉for ya pic.twitter.com/zLGJkXfetm
16. Placed on "No-Fly" List
16 of 18
Thread I'll try to keep uypdated.— Thomas Lance (@repools) January 11, 2021
1. #NoFlyList #SeditionHasConsequences pic.twitter.com/L6tjohY2yP
17. Placed on "No-Fly" List
17 of 18
5. #NoFlyList #SeditionHasConsequences— Thomas Lance (@repools) January 11, 2021
Don't worry sweetheart, the passengers got the last laugh on your walk of shame looking for a bus ride home.
It would be a shame if Greyhound blacklists you. 😂 pic.twitter.com/wP1ua3WBQ3
18. Placed on "No-Fly" List
18 of 18
3. #NoFlyList #SeditionHasConsequences— Thomas Lance (@repools) January 11, 2021
Pull out your tiny violins everyone. pic.twitter.com/eBNpbWu4UT
Sounds About White: Capitol Rioter’s Light Prison Sentence Could Mean More Insurrectionist Leniency was originally published on newsone.com