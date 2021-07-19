Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Album Listening Party

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Album Listening Party

Two years after a long delayed, ‘Jesus is King’ album, fans are now gearing up for new music from Kanye West!

The rumored album, named after his late mother, ‘Donda’ will allegedly be available as early as this Friday and it looks as though fans have an invite to the listening party in Atlanta at the Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Pusha T posted:

Revolt TV Host and socialite Justin Laboy tweeted, “Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas” He continued, “The production is light-years ahead of its time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again. Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back.”

Karrueche Tran Makes History With Emmy Award Win

Not only did Karrueche Tran just win an Emmy, she made history while doing it!

Tran is now the first Asian and Pacific Isander to win a Daytime or Primetime Emmy for lead actress. She was recognized for her performance as Vivan John-Garratt on Popstar! TV’s

“The Bay.”

“I’m so thankful and so blessed and so grateful. Thank you to the Academy and to the other nominees.”

