The Franklin County Fair Returns With Improvements

According to NBC4i, In many ways, the 104th Franklin County Fair will look much like it did prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. But as the fairgrounds welcome back full-capacity crowds, vendors and entertainment, the 2021 fair also ushers in a new era of amusement ride safety.

“That’s the biggest change this year is just that emphasis on fatigue and corrosion and making sure the rides are as safe as they possibly can be,” said David Miran, the Chief of the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Division of Amusement Ride Safety.

“The amusement rides here in the state of Ohio are very safe,” Miran said. “We have one of the most robust inspection protocols in the country.

The Franklin County Fair is open at 9 a.m Monday – Sunday. It closes at 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

