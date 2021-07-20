According to NBC4i, In many ways, the 104th Franklin County Fair will look much like it did prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. But as the fairgrounds welcome back full-capacity crowds, vendors and entertainment, the 2021 fair also ushers in a new era of amusement ride safety.
“That’s the biggest change this year is just that emphasis on fatigue and corrosion and making sure the rides are as safe as they possibly can be,” said David Miran, the Chief of the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Division of Amusement Ride Safety.
“The amusement rides here in the state of Ohio are very safe,” Miran said. “We have one of the most robust inspection protocols in the country.
The Franklin County Fair is open at 9 a.m Monday – Sunday. It closes at 7 p.m. Sunday evening.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Gina White Is A Boss Babe Forging Her Own Lane In The Male-Dominated Diamond Industry
- Law Roach Recreates André Leon Talley’s Legendary Tennis Fashions From ‘The September Issue’
- Watch: Lil Nas X Battles Himself In the Courtroom For Upcoming Single “Industry Baby” Produced By Kanye West
- See What City in Ohio Was Named the Hottest Real Estate Market in the U.S.
- Moneybagg Yo At Birthday Bash ATL 25 FULL PERFORMANCE
- The Franklin County Fair Returns With Improvements
- Ohio Reaches the Highest COVID Rates This Summer Due To Delta Variant
- NFL to Play Lift Every Voice before Every 2021 Game this Season
- Falynn Guabodia Reveals Bombshell In Simon Guabodia, and Porsha Williams Relationship
- Costly Gunshot Technology Targets Black Communities But Yields Few Results
The Franklin County Fair Returns With Improvements was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com