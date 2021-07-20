Law Roach Recreates André Leon Talley’s Legendary Tennis Fashions From ‘The September Issue’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

As Hollywood’s most powerful stylist, Law Roach often uses his client or even himself to recreate fashion references from his vast imagination. Most recently, he sent his long-time style mate Zendaya down the red carpet in vintage Versace — a tribute to Beyonce’s 2003 “Crazy In Love” look at this year’s annual celebration. “Get you a stylist with an archive,” he bragged. And rightfully so, the man is a genius.

Law covers our “Success” issue wearing four fabulous looks and among them is a direct nod to Black excellence. And who doesn’t love a fashion story? While promoting the cover on social media, Law revealed former Vogue visionary Andre Leon Talley was the inspiration behind his expensive Louis Vuitton look by the pool.

We did some digging and the scene Law shared is a clip from “The September Issue,” a documentary behind the scenes at Vogue. Talley serves us his poor game in rich fashions for a moment that now lives rent free in our heads.

Law was able to capture the entire look from head to toe down to the drinking cups. Law wore Louis Vuitton polo and scarf, shorts and shoes by Reebok, Persol sunglasses, a Piaget watch with matching Louis Vuitton cases and cups because playing tennis will leave you parched.

“I play tennis fam and in all the years I’ve been on a court, I’ve never seen anything like this or thought to do anything like this! Yes Law. Show us how it done!! Congrats on everything also,” wrote singer Brandy in the comments.

Bethann Hardison wrote, “ I need an explanation but I love the reference. You don’t cease to amaze me.” Jessie J wrote, “ I love this” in caps.

If that wasn’t a flex enough, Law thanked his friends over at Louis Vuitton and Piaget for help recreate the moment.

“We know I LOVE a reference…. @andreltalley Huge THANK YOU to my Law Roach Studio team and of course @louisvuitton and @piaget for helping me recreate this moment!” he captioned the fabulous pic.

For more fashion from our “Success” issue, click here.

RELATED STORIES:

10 Epic Styling Moments By Law Roach

The Fashion Credits: Law Roach Covers Our ‘Success’ Issue

Law Roach Recreates André Leon Talley’s Legendary Tennis Fashions From ‘The September Issue’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Power 107.5: