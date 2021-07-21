LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Recently I spoke with Shannon Hardin, Columbus City Council President on a variety of topics.

First, we spoke about the rise in crime and what the city is doing to help curve it. Mr. Hardin spoke about Reimagine Safety which is a new initiative that was recently passed by the City Council.

“Council passed a legislative package in July to begin the process of reimagining public safety in Columbus. The three priorities were alternative crisis response, investing in violence prevention, and investing in a better, more accountable division.”

I also asked Shannon about meeting with the new Columbus Police Chief, Elaine Bryant and what the new leadership looks like for the city. You can listen to Eye On The Community Sunday’s at 6:30 AM, right here on Magic 95.5!

Shannon Hardin spoke with Sean Anthony on the Rise in Crime in Columbus

