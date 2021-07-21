Sha’Carri Richardson Stars In Beats Commercial Scored And Edited By Kanye

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Sha’Carri Richardson needs no introduction. The skilled brown beauty sprinted right into our hearts when she became the sixth fastest woman in the world at the Olympic Trials in April. But it was her bright orange hair, long nails and heartfelt story that made headlines.

Despite the highs and lows for Sha’Carri, she has been welcomed by the sports and fashion industry with open arms. Her endorsement deal with Nike was tested, but remains. She was in the front row at the ESPYs (where she flirted with Da Baby) and now she’s in a new Beats commercial scored and edited by Kanye West that ran during last night’s finals.

Richardson lost her biological mother just days before the competition, when she admitted she smoked marijuana to cope. Ultimately the decision led to her suspension and she didn’t make the US Track & Field team for this years games in Tokyo.

Richardson rocks her signature tresses, lashes and claws in the clip that highlights her runner form and fashions. The creative visuals also served as a teaser for Kanye’s upcoming album titled Donda.

The certified track star posted the spot on her social media account with the caption, “There will be ups and down in life, but it’s important to remember to RUN YOUR OWN RACE. Love to @beatsbydre and @kanyewest for the support. Another commercial and another new Ye song dropping tomorrow! DONDA out on Friday! Let’s goo.”

#BlackTwitter is here for the good news, of course!

Rihanna even stopped by her comments section to drop a joke. ““yassss for the non cardboard bed.” We love to see it!

Fans also noted the deeper significance of the commercial. Sha’Carri and Kanye both lost their mothers at pivotal moments in their careers.

