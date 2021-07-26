World’s Largest Breaking Competition Red Bull BC One New York Cypher Winners Announced

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Red Bull BC One, the world’s largest breaking completion, kicked off its 18th season in the birthplace of breaking, New York City, this past Saturday (July 24). The Red Bull BC One New York Cypher competition is the first of four regional contests that will determine which b-girl or b-boy will g on and represent the United States after the National Finals event concludes this fall.

Live from the rooftop of 350 Grand Street in the Big Apple, the top dancers from the city gathered for a series of one-on-one b-girl and b-boy battles with b-girl Marta and b-boy Frankie besting everyone in their respective 8 to 16-breaking contestant bracket and will be featured at the Red Bull BC One National Finals later next month in Florida. Hosted by Nemesis and b-girl Trinity, and the judges’ panel featured Kid Glyde, Red Bull BC One All Star Neguin, and 2020 Red Bull BC One World Final competitor, b-girl Sunny.

At the conclusion of the Red Bull BC One City Cyphers, the Red Bull BC One USA Camp events kick off on Friday, August 20, the weekend of the National Finals. The camp is a three-day event of educational dance programming that will feature workshops, panel discussions, and competitions hosted by some of breaking’s biggest names, including many of the Red Bull BC One All Stars such as the aforementioned Neguin, RoxRite, Victor, Logistx, Ronnie, and more.

On August 21, the final b-girl battle will be aired live on Red Bull BC One’s YouTube channel, Facebook, and Red Bull TV.

With the first of the City Cyphers out the way, the rest of the regional qualifiers will be hosted in Los Angeles, Boston, and Houston before concluding in Orlando. The following dates for the City Cyphers, along with a VOD video of the Red Bull BC One New York Cypher, can be checked out below.

RED BULL BC ONE U.S. SCHEDULE

New York City Cypher @ 350 Grand Street: Saturday, July 24

Los Angeles City Cypher @ Avalon Hollywood: Saturday, July 31

Boston City Cypher @ Big Night Live: Saturday, August 7

Houston City Cypher @ Warehouse Live: Friday & Saturday, August 13-14

Orlando Red Bull BC One Camp and National Final @ Ace Cafe: Thursday-Sunday, August 20-22

