On Friday, July 23, Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album, Faith, hit the streets. While was block vibing to it something serious, Billboard too felt its power as it shot to the top of the charts in its first week out.

According to Billboard, Pop Smoke’s second offering moved 88,000 equivalent album units from July 16 to July 22, which was enough to secure the top spot just ahead of John Mayer’s latest album, Sob Rock, which moved 84,000 equivalent album units.

“Of Faith’s 88,000 equivalent album units earned in the tracking week ending July 22, SEA units comprise 83,000 (equaling 113.34 million on-demand streams of the album’s tracks), album sales comprise 4,000 and TEA units comprise 1,000.”

This would mark Pop’s second time at the top of the charts as his debut studio album, Shoot For The Stars, spent two weeks atop Billboard’s Top 100 chart.

As for the rest of the top 5 at the top of the charts, Pop and John were followed by Olivia Rodrigo who’s Sour moved 77,000 equivalent album units, Doja Cat’s Planet Her (59,000 units), and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album (4,000 units).

Props to Pop. Hopefully he stays at the top for a minute. Rest in Power, King.

Pop Smoke’s ‘Faith’ Debuts At The Top Of The Billboard Chart was originally published on hiphopwired.com

