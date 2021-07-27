Celebrity News
DaBaby Defends Homophobic Slurs

The world today is so damn sensitive its really unbelievable that heterosexual people can’t speak their preference or opinions without offending. DaBaby is being dragged online for making some remarks towards a cluster of people.

He was doing his set when he said “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS…any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that make you die in 2, 3 weeks, put your cell phone light in the air,” DaBaby called out. “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking no d**k in the parking lot, put your cell phone light in the air.”

Words similar to those offended a number of people who felt as if DaBaby is was being a homophobe.

Are you offended by the words of what DaBaby said?

