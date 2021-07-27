Simone Biles Withdraws from the Tokyo Olympics

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The fan favorite for winning a gold medal was the US women gymnastics team. This was almost certain but little did they know that the superstar Simone Biles would withdraw from competing.

At first it was assume because of injury but later it was revealed that she’s actually battling some sort of mental issue. One can only imagine the amount of pressure that someone of inner shoes and of her caliber goes through.

The good thing she is taking care of her mental health as we all should do when it is needed.

Ways to take care of your mental health, 1. Talk about your feelings, 2. Keep Active, 3. Eat Well, 4. Take Deep Breaths, 5. Do something besides watching netflix

Be sure you take are of your mental health!