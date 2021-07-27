Simone Biles Out of Olympic Gymnastics Competition

Another Olympic shocker: World-class champion Simone Biles was pulled from the team competition following a less-than-stellar performance on vault. The absence of Biles, considered by many to be the greatest gymnast of all time, puts the United States in a tough spot as Team Russia remains a fierce competitor in the fight toward gold.
Biles’ vault ended with an off-balance landing, and she appeared to be in tears as she left the mat and exited the arena floor with a trainer from USA Gymnastics. She would later return, hands wrapped in preparation for the next discipline, but eventually changed back into her warmup outfit.
NBC reports that Biles was dealing with a “mental issue” not a physical one.
The Games have been marred by last minute changes, protests and cries from the public to cancel the event all together as the pandemic remains a serious threat in Tokyo, a city still reeling from the effects of COVID-19.
Earlier this month, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love pulled out of playing with Team USA.
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
Love’s reasoning for the withdrawal is due to the fact he isn’t at a high enough level of performance to compete in the Olympics. Love did miss 47 games this year due to injuries, including many of those because of a calf injury suffered early in the season.
“I am incredibly disappointed to not be heading to Tokyo with Team USA, but you need to be at absolute peak performance to compete at the Olympic level and I am just not there yet,” Love said in a statement.
